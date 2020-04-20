|
Edward J. Farley, IV
Hoboken - Edward James Farley IV, beloved son and brother passed away on Sunday, April 12 at the age of 27. He was born on January 19, 1993 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He attended Ranney School and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 2011, where he played for the men's golf team. After graduating from Marist College in 2015, Edward began working with his father in the family businesses. Edward was part of the New York State Honorary Fire Chiefs Association where he was an Honorary Fire Chief. Edward was a faithful parishioner of Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church in Marlboro, New Jersey.
Edward is survived by his loving parents Edward and Carolann of Farmingdale and his dear sister Raelyn. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts Bryan and Joann Farley, Joanne Gorrie, Richard and Michele Praet; as well as by his cousins Andrea Blome, Marc and Mathieu Gorrie, Jillian, Jessica, Gianna, and Michael Praet. Edward was adored by so many loved ones and friends.
Edward is reunited with his grandparents, Edward and Margaret Farley, Harold and Virginia Praet; his aunt Maureen Farley, his uncle Robert Praet; and his brother Kevin Farley.
Funeral arrangements are being handled privately by the Holmdel Funeral Home in Holmdel. Edward will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in Jamesburg. Condolences may be sent to 48 West Davinci Way, Farmingdale, New Jersey 07727.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020