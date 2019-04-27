Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Lincroft - Edward J. Gorman, 87, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. Edward was born in Bronx, NY on October 20, 1931. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Edward was married to Mary Larney Gorman on December 5, 1970. In 1973, he moved to Marlboro where he raised his family. Edward worked as an electrician for the IBEW Local 3 in New York City retiring in 1995. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time making memories with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an exceptional cook who could be found trying new recipes.

Son of Edward J. and Josephine Catalano Gorman and brother to Michael Gorman, Dolores Gorman, Charles Gorman (deceased), Mary Devlin (deceased), Josephine Walpole (deceased). Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Gorman, his loving children Michael P. Gorman, spouse Anne Nee Gorman, Maura Gorman Igoe, and his cherished grandchildren Catherine Igoe, Ava Gorman, Lila Gorman, and Abigail Igoe.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ on Monday April 29, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Red Bank, NJ at 11:00 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Edward's memory to Operation Chillout, Inc. P.O Box 353, Long Valley, New Jersey 07853. Please visit Edward's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 27, 2019
