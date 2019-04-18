Edward J. Miller



Alexandria, VA - Edward J. Miller, 82, of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully Monday. April 15th at home surrounded by his family.



Ed was born in Batu Gajah, Malaysia and came to the United States in 1941. He lived in Garden City, Long Island and then moved to Point Pleasant Beach when his father returned from serving in the Royal Army of Great Britain during World War II. After graduating high school, Ed serviced his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his discharge from the USMC, he attended Monmouth College, now Monmouth University, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and later his Master's Degree in Education .



Ed was a well-loved and respected Chemistry teacher at Shore Regional High School for 34 years. During his tenure at Shore Regional, he was instrumental in the building of the observatory, now named for him, as well as being named the Science Department and later the Math and Science Department Chairman prior to his retirement. When he wasn't in the classroom, he could be found coaching baseball, as well as boys and girls soccer.



Outside of the classroom, Ed was very involved in his community and served on the Oceanport Borough Council for nine years. During his tenure on the Oceanport Council, he was very involved in the development of the Parks and Recreation program as well as instituting an Environmental Commission monitoring water quality on the Shrewsbury River for which he later was commended by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.



Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Carol; his daughter & son-in-law Sharon & Don Wright and his grandchildren Allison and Kathryn Chan and Dylan and Ethan Wright.



Visitation Monday April 22nd 11:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Private Entombment to follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Ed's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary