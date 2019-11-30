|
Edward J. Pszeniczny
Tinton Falls - Edward J. Pszeniczny, 55, of Tinton Falls, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 27 years of Carol Pszeniczny (nee: Santos). Loving father of Emily, Aimee, Haley and Jessica. Devoted son of John and Darla Pszeniczny. Cherished brother of Tony Pszeniczny and wife Sylvia, Cathy Peters and husband Phil, John Pszeniczny and wife Huey, Dan Pszeniczny and the late Chris Pszeniczny. Caring uncle of Dana, Leandra, Leigh, Sarah, Mari and Mae. Born and raised in Benton, PA, he was a graduate of Penn State, Ed worked as a registered nurse for the past 15 years at the New York Blood Center. Previously, he worked as a registered nurse at Riverview Medical Center. Ed was a dedicated parishioner of St. Leo the Great Church in Lincroft. An avid motor enthusiast, he enjoyed fixing cars and riding his Harley. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. Burial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Edward's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/edward-j-pszeniczny for the . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019