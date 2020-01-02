Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Grace and Peace
Old Freehold Rd
Toms River, NJ
Edward J. Ragauckas

Edward J. Ragauckas Obituary
Edward J. Ragauckas

Myrtle Beach, SC - Edward J. Ragauckas, 55, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formally of Toms River passed away at home, December 28, 2019.

Ed was a Staff Sgt. with the NJ State Police until his retirement. Ed rooted for Notre Dame and recently the Carolina Panthers. Ed made friends. Everywhere he went. He always had time to chat. He loved his boats and living near the beach and especially his dog, Lola.

Ed's dream to become a State Trooper was realized when he graduated from the 107th class. He enjoyed travelling with the Rutgers sports teams and had a million stories.

Ed is survived by his parents, Vincent and Trudie Ragauckas, his son Tyler (Samantha), 2 granddaughters Avalee and Elliana, his sisters Kathy Ragauckas and Rachel Sharkey (Gregor). Of course, his beloved Lola and cat Lily.

Ed's life will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 4 pm-8pm at The Church of Grace and Peace, Old Freehold Rd, Toms River, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan House, Lakewood, NJ or Ed's Church, Grace and Peace. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemoiral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
