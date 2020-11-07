1/
Edward J. Ralston Sr.
Edward J. Ralston, Sr.

Waretown - Edward J. Ralston, Sr., 90, of Waretown passed away peacefully at his home on November 4, 2020. Ed was born to Gertrude and Edward Ralston in Geneva, NY on Christmas day. Formerly of Short Hills, NJ, SC, GA and MD, he had spent the last 14 years in Waretown. Ed received a football scholarship from Syracuse University where he also played basketball and later signed with the Cincinnati Reds. In 1952, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served oversees for 3 years. He played third base for Quantico and the Third Marine Division in Japan. One of his favorite accomplishments in retirement was coaching the Miracle League, a baseball team for children with special needs. Ed enjoyed an exciting 41 year career with Moore Business Forms. The once young sales representative retired in 1994 as their Southeast Regional Vice President.

Ed loved jigsaw puzzles and a round of golf on a nice day. Known as "Big Ed", family and friends will always remember him as a funny man. He was a great joke and story teller. Ed served as Social Chairman for 4 years at Greenbrier Oceanaire and was a member of the Waretown United Methodist Church.

Mr. Ralston is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maureen Ralston, children Cheryl Ralston Roberts, Elizabeth Ralston, Edward Ralston (Regina) and Margaret Ralston; step-sons, Edward James (Jennifer) and Christopher James; grandchildren David Roberts, Emily Ralston, Thomas Ralston, Charlotte James, Quinn James and Henry James; sister Janet Kumkey and his furry companion, Trixie.

A Memorial Gathering will be offered on Wednesday, November 11th from 2:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 3:30 pm at Riggs Funeral home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Ralston's memory may be made to The Miracle League, 1506 Klondike Rd., Conyers, GA 30094.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
