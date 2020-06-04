Edward James Begley
Little Egg Harbor - BEGLEY, EDWARD JAMES, 98, of Little Egg Harbor Township died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Seacrest Village. He was born and raised in Newark, N.J. and was a 1939 graduate of St. Benedict's Preparatory School. Ed graduated from Kings Point Academy in 1943. He then honorably served his country as a member of the American Merchant Marines during World War II. Following his military service he and his wife moved to Bloomfield, N.J., where they lived for over 30 years. He worked for many years in the maritime industry having spent several years as a tugboat captain. He and his wife retired to Mystic Shores where they both were active members of the community. Ed was an active member of the Citizens on Patrol (COPS) for many years.
He was predeceased by his wife (Getrude) of 70 years in 2015. He is survived by 4 children; Maureen (Joe) Lintott of Fredericksburg, VA; Sharon Lautner of Barnegat, NJ; Barbara (Rich) Cleave of Tranquility, NJ; and Edward (Claire) of Conway, SC. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will take place at a future date with interment at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle NJ Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Benedict's Preparatory School, Newark, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.