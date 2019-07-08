|
Edward John Cushing, Jr.
Atlantic Highlands - Cushing, Edward John, Jr. 83 of Atlantic Highlands, NJ and formerly of West Hempstead, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Edward John, Sr. and Mary Cushing in Philadelphia, PA.
Edward proudly served his country as a Commander in the US Navy and Reserves. He later went on to start his own company, Cushing Equipment Ltd., specializing as a sales and manufacturing engineer.
Edward was a communicant of both St. Thomas the Apostle R. C. Church in NY. where he was active in many of the church activities and programs and Holy Cross R. C. Church in NJ. He was the Water Commissioner of Cathedral Gardens and a longtime member of the Hewlett Point Yacht Club. Edward, an avid sailor, was happiest at the helm of his boat, "Las Brisas". Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia; six children: Edward J. III (wife MaryEllen), Kevin (wife Elizabeth), Mary Pat Van Etten, Maureen Yigiter (husband Taner), Megan Hagans (husband Michael) and Joanne Berth (husband Michael); fifteen grandchildren: Sarah, Riley, Edward IV, Scott, Morgan, Patrick, Michael, Grace, Kaleigh, Sean, Quinn, Taner, Maxwell, Ela, and Alexander; three brothers: Thomas, Michael and John.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home at 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Holy Cross R. C. Church at 30 Ward Ave. Rumson, NJ. Interment and military honors will take place at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at mskcc.org. Please visit Edward's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 8, 2019