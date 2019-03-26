Services
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Dominic's RC Church
Brick - Edward John Quirk, age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Jersey City, Edward lived in Rochester, NY (Pittsford) for over 30 years and has resided in Brick for the last seven years.

Edward proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Mr. Quirk worked as a CPA, owning his own company for many years.

He was a communicant of St. Dominic's RC Church in Brick and was a very active member of the Greenbriar I community.

He is predeceased by his sister, Doris Nadler.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Quirk; his children, Kathleen Logan and her husband, Thomas, Eileen Grant and her husband, Wayne, Edward Quirk and his wife, Denise, Thomas Quirk and Terence Quirk and his wife, Janet; 12 grandchildren, sisters and brother-in-law's and several nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's RC Church, Brick followed by the interment at the Brig. Gen. Wm C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers donations can be to Meridian Affiliated Foundations, 1345 Campus Parkway, Suite A2, Neptune, NJ 07753 for the wonderful hospice care that he received.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
