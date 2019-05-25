|
|
Edward John Wyzykowski
Ocean Grove - Edward John Wyzykowski, 86 years young, departed this life 5/13/19 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. It is with great sadness that family, friends, and the community say goodbye to this good-natured, generous, talented gentleman, but with joy we celebrate his passing into eternal life with Jesus Christ, and being reunited with his beloved wife of 49 years, V. Gale (Chandler) Wyzykowski.
Ed graduated Perth Amboy HS, Class of 1950. His career at Public Service Electric & Gas spanned 39 years; after 25 years at Sewaren Generating Station, he was promoted to Electric System Operator with the PJM Interconnection in Newark. He and Gale met at PSE&G and married in 1965; Ed adopted Gale's son, James C. Wyzykowski, who predeceased his parents.
Ed was a talented trumpet player trained in the tradition of Sousa Band musicians. His teacher owned a Stradivarius violin and insisted Ed hold it, a highlight of his musical life. He served in the Korean War as a US Air Force Musician, appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show with the Swing Band, and was stationed in Tripoli, Libya, where he had the honor of playing Taps over the graves of Marines memorialized in the Marine Hymn. Throughout his life, he continued to solo in church and community.
An active volunteer, Ed was a former member of Linden First Aid Squad and Life Member of Roselle Park Central Engine Company. For 40 years, he raised funds for Deborah Hospital. An OG resident since 1978, he served as president of the OG Fishing Club, project manager for Embury Arms, secretary of the OG Sewer Commission, and as town handyman. As a member of OG Citizens Patrol, he was recognized by the NTPD for aiding in the capture of 2 burglars. Always giving, Ed donated his body for medical science upon his death.
Mourning the loss of their wonderful Dad and "Gpop" are Ed's daughter, Nancy Dean, and 3 grandchildren, Caleb, Jessie, and Timothy Dean, of Washington, NJ. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Ladzinski, and a brother, John Weber. Ed often joked that he would not be missed by his liberal friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's UMC in Ocean Grove. Memorial donations may be sent to the OG Camp Meeting Association, 54 Pitman Avenue, or Deborah Heart & Lung Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 25, 2019