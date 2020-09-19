Edward Joseph KennedyJackson Twp - EDWARD JOSEPH KENNEDY, 71, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. He was born in Teaneck, NJ, was raised in Palisades Park, NJ and had resided in Succasunna, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 29 years ago.Edward earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Manhattan College, NY.He was employed as a sales representative for Process Equipment Sales and Service (PESS), East Hanover, NJ, prior to his retirement in 2019.Edward was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Kennedy. He is survived by his cherished wife of 43 years, Margaret Kennedy; his devoted son, Joseph Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Shain of Howell Twp., NJ; his devoted daughters, Caroline Kennedy of Forked River, NJ, and Beth Kennedy of Red Bank, NJ; his adored grandson, James Kennedy; his beloved sisters, Maureen Kennedy Mahoney and her husband, Tom of Suffern, NY, and Patricia Kennedy Novello and her husband, John of Dover, NH; his loving nieces and nephews; and many loving great nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 6-8 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. His Funeral Liturgy will be held privately with his family. A private cremation will follow. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River, NJ at a later date to be announced.CDC attendance guidelines will be followed and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family please visit