Edward (Ed) Joseph McClusick, Jr.
Edward "Ed" Joseph McClusick, Jr., 64, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd after living with Alzheimer's for 10 years. Edward was a loving father and husband, and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Mahan), his children Lauren and Colin.
Please see www.lifecelebration.com for complete obituary.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.