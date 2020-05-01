Edward Joseph (Ed) McClusick
Edward (Ed) Joseph McClusick, Jr.

Edward "Ed" Joseph McClusick, Jr., 64, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd after living with Alzheimer's for 10 years. Edward was a loving father and husband, and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Mahan), his children Lauren and Colin.

Please see www.lifecelebration.com for complete obituary.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
Colleen, I am so sorry for your loss.
Penny Smith
