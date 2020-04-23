|
|
Edward Joseph Veth
Toms River - Edward Joseph Veth, 61 of Toms River, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Edward worked in sales for Microsoft of Myrtle Beach, SC. He was active as a basketball coach with TRBA and the Barnegat Rec. Leagues. He was an avid Eagle's fan and enjoyed rooting for Notre Dame and watching the Army / Navy games. Born in Kearny, NJ, he lived most of his life in the Ocean County area, living in Myrtle Beach, SC before moving back to Toms River. Edward was predeceased by his daughter Heather Lynn Veth of Toms River last year.
He is survived by two sons, Travis Joseph and Colin Joseph Veth; Grandson Carson Joseph Veth and three sisters, Muriel Averna, Blanche Schwarick and Patricia McLaughlin, Nephews John and Patrick Shymanski and many other beloved nieces and nephews
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Ed's memory can be made to . Condolences may be left at www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020