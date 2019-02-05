|
|
Edward K. Beecher
Whiting - Edward K. Beecher, 93, of Whiting, passed away on February 2, 2019 at Whiting Health Care peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born in Newark, NJ, Edward lived in Barnegat before moving to Whiting 20 years ago. He was a proud US Army Veteran of WW II and an active member of American Legion Post 232 in Barnegat. Edward retired from Twin City Grocery in Edison, NJ after 25 years there. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and camping and spending time with his family. For many years Edward served as a faithful Deacon in serval churches he had belonged to.
He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Marion Beecher and his brother Richard Beecher. Surviving are his beloved wife Bonny (Linke) of 44 years; his son Dale Wilson and wife Lori of Toms River and his daughter Debbie Risch and husband Bill of East Windsor; his grandchildren Kevin Edward, Erica, Zachary Philip and Soren; and his sister Janet Zlata.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery in Tennent, NJ. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019