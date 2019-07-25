Services
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
302 Heckman St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
(908) 859-4500
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
302 Heckman St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
302 Heckman St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
302 Heckman St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
302 Heckman St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Resources
Edward Kobble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Kobble Jr.


1942 - 2019
Edward Kobble Jr. Obituary
Edward Kobble Jr.

Phillipsburg - Born on August 6, 1942, he was the son of Grace Pauska Kobble and Ed Kobble. Spent his childhood on Belvidere Road, Phillipsburg NJ.

Graduated from Phillipsburg High School. attended Lafayette College and graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology. Survived by wife Mary Ann Stone Kobble, daughter Chrisie Kobble Van Cleef (wife of Christopher Van Cleef) daughter Tricia Kobble, daughter Kelley Kobble Henry (wife of Peter Henry) grandchildren (Lillian, Sophie and Sean Henry) and beloved dog Scout. Loved to travel the US and around the world. Award winning entrepreneur. He was deeply loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Finegan Funeral Home at 302 Heckman Street in Phillipsburg, N.J., from 2-4 and 6-8pm as well as on Friday from 10-11am with the funeral service at 11:00am at the funeral home. The interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Harmony Township, N.J. Visit www.fineganfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019
