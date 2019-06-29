|
|
Edward Kryscnski
Middletown - Edward Kryscnski, 78, of Middletown, NJ, died unexpectedly on June 24, 2019. He was born in Keansburg, NJ to William Richard and Wladyslawa "Lottie" Kryscnski. Edward served in the U.S. Navy and upon his honorable discharge, he went to work at American Can and then the US Postal Service here in Middletown before joining the Middletown Police Department in 1969. During his over 25 years of service to the Department, Edward rose to the rank of Captain. He was an avid reader and would teach himself how to do many things and fix just about anything just by reading. Edward's lifelong love of baseball began with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He would currently embody the term "fanatic" of the Yankees, attending Spring Training every year while at their home in Florida. Another of his passions was for photography. He has over 16,000 images that he has captured and catalogued. He loved to hunt and fish, spending a week every year in Maine with his brother and nephews. He loved to spend time with his wife, Myra, and after their retirement they were hardly ever apart.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 and 1/2 years, Myra; his son, Stephen Edward Kryscnski; grandchildren, Meghan Anne and Ryan Stephen; sister, Irene Preston; nephews, William Kryscnski, III, George Preston III; nieces, Karen May, Margaret Wall, Patricia Romero, Irene Hawarden, Susan Morgenroth, Dorothy Coughlin; many great nieces and nephews as well as many great-great nieces and nephews.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jon Kryscnski, his brother, William Kryscnski, Jr. and his sister, Dorothy Embley.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-5 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2019 starting with a brief visitation at 10 am followed by the service at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Edward's name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019