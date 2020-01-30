Services
Jackson Twp. - Edward Kurt Wagner, 83, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. He was born in Glendale, NY, and resided in Marlboro, NJ, prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 20 years ago.

Edward was a United States Veteran who served in the Air Force Reserves.

He was employed as an Accounting Executive for Dun & Bradstreet, Murray Hill, NJ, for 20 years prior to his retirement in 1994.

Edward was a member of the Westlake Golf and Country Club and a communicant of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Jackson Twp.

He was predeceased by his parents, Kurt and Julia Wagner. Edward is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Wagner of Jackson Twp.; his sons, Steven Wagner and his wife, Valerie of Fair Haven, NJ, and Ken Wagner and his wife, Jamie of Red Bank, NJ; his daughters, Jeanne Wagner of North Brunswick, NJ, and Denise Cecere and her husband, Robert of Tinton Falls, NJ; his 9 grandchildren; his Brother, Ron Wagner of upstate NY; and by his sister, Charlotte Bernot of Lynbrook, NY.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 1:30-4:30 PM with his Funeral Service at 4:30 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edward's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1942 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please select the appropriate tab.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
