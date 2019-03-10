|
|
Edward L. Ackerman
Toms River - Edward L. Ackerman, age 80, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Paterson, Edward lived in Brick for 40 years before moving to Toms River where he has resided for the last 10 years.
Mr. Ackerman worked for many years as a Manager for Wonder Bread in Paterson.
Edward was a classic car enthusiast. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his beloved fiancé, Dolores Harper; his sister, Diane Gennarelli; his nieces, Melissa Gennarelli Menendez and Kimberly Medici; his great-niece, Gwyneth and great-nephew, Jesse.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Rd. with a service being held at 7:30 p.m. Cremation is private.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019