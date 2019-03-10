Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Ackerman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward L. Ackerman Obituary
Edward L. Ackerman

Toms River - Edward L. Ackerman, age 80, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born and raised in Paterson, Edward lived in Brick for 40 years before moving to Toms River where he has resided for the last 10 years.

Mr. Ackerman worked for many years as a Manager for Wonder Bread in Paterson.

Edward was a classic car enthusiast. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his beloved fiancé, Dolores Harper; his sister, Diane Gennarelli; his nieces, Melissa Gennarelli Menendez and Kimberly Medici; his great-niece, Gwyneth and great-nephew, Jesse.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Rd. with a service being held at 7:30 p.m. Cremation is private.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now