Edward L. Carhart
Edward L. Carhart

Carhart - Edward L. Carhart, 87, of Lakewood died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Edward was a security guard for A&P, Edison for many years before retiring. Born in Elizabeth, he resided in Old Bridge before moving to Lakewood in 2012. Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a lifelong Baseball fan. Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose in 2016. Edward is survived by his son Christopher Carhart of New York City, NY, his daughter Catherine Cupp of Smithfield, VA, 1 grandson Austin, 2 stepsons Edward Magda of Lakewood and John Magda of Keyport. Private interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
