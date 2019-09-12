|
|
Edward L Mercandetti
Manchester - Edward L Mercandetti 93 of Manchester died peacefully at home on Wednesday September 11, 2019. Born in New York, NY he resided in Cresskill for 19 years before moving to Manchester 21 years ago. He served in the Army from 1950-1952. He owned and operated the resort Louis' Lake House in Swartswood for 20 years as well as working for many famous restaurants such as Four Seasons, Sardi's and Le Pavillon of New York City. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, the Mets, NJ Devils and soccer. He played the violin and loved to winter in Hudson, FL where he was on the security patrol and was a member of the Leisure Knoll Italian American Club. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Mary, son, Steven & wife Nancy and daughter, Janet Ricci and 3 grandchildren, Christopher & Matthew Ricci and Paul Mercandetti. Visitation is Friday 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 8:45 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019