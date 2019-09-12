Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:45 AM
St John's Church
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Mercandetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Mercandetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Mercandetti Obituary
Edward L Mercandetti

Manchester - Edward L Mercandetti 93 of Manchester died peacefully at home on Wednesday September 11, 2019. Born in New York, NY he resided in Cresskill for 19 years before moving to Manchester 21 years ago. He served in the Army from 1950-1952. He owned and operated the resort Louis' Lake House in Swartswood for 20 years as well as working for many famous restaurants such as Four Seasons, Sardi's and Le Pavillon of New York City. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, the Mets, NJ Devils and soccer. He played the violin and loved to winter in Hudson, FL where he was on the security patrol and was a member of the Leisure Knoll Italian American Club. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Mary, son, Steven & wife Nancy and daughter, Janet Ricci and 3 grandchildren, Christopher & Matthew Ricci and Paul Mercandetti. Visitation is Friday 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Saturday 8:45 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now