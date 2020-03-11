Services
Edward L. Reeves Jr.

Toms River - Edward L. Reeves Jr., 90 of Toms River, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ed attended the Long Branch school system and was a star athlete. Upon graduation, he served his country in the US Army. Ed retired from the Federal government after 37 years of service. Post-retirement he became active in the community where he made a difference. A memorial service will be held Saturday March 14th at 11am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Family & friends will gather at 10 am at the funeral home. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
