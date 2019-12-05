|
|
Edward Lawrence Gorman
Edward Lawrence Gorman, 80, passed away peacefully in his Middletown home surrounded by his loving family on December 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Yonkers, New York. He was predeceased by his parents Charles Lawrence and Gertrude (Washington) Gorman and brother Charles Lawrence "Toddy" Jr. He spent many summers playing with his brother and cousins in Liberty, New York where his mother was raised.
Ed attended St. Mary's Grammar School in Yonkers, Iona Prep in New Rochelle and Manhattan and Mercy Colleges. He had vivid memories of competing in the Millrose Games with his father cheering him on and he and his brother boxing in the CYO. He loved to fish and spent countless hours surfcasting at Robert Moses, the Jersey Shore, and the Hudson River. He served five years in the US Navy Seabees from 1961-1966.
Early in life, Ed was associated with the Iron Workers #46 and proudly contributed to the team that built the George Washington and Throgs Neck Bridges. He had a long successful business career at General Motors, American Cyanamid and ultimately was co-owner of Quality Wallcovering in Edison, New Jersey. His most rewarding role was during retirement when he was a paraprofessional for special needs students in Middletown High School South.
On October 1, 1960 he met the love of his life on a blind date, Sandra Grace Fandel, to whom he was married for 55 years. They moved from Yonkers to Mahopac, New York where they lived 20 wonderful years raising their family in a wonderful community before moving to Middletown, New Jersey in 1986. Ed and Sandy shared special trips to Bermuda, Ireland and England. Although Ed's only brother died at a very young age, he had many wonderful friends who were like brothers to him as were his brothers-in-law. Ed lived for his family and he will be greatly missed by his wife Sandra; his children, Allison Albainy and her husband, Victor (Fair Haven, NJ); Edward Gorman, Jr. and his wife, Heather Payne (Sea Bright, NJ); Cynthia Malatesta and her husband, Edward (Basking Ridge, NJ). His eight grandchildren were a great joy and by whom he was affectionately known as "Papa". He had a loving connection with each one--Ben and Lily Albainy, Teddy, Delilah, Charles and Karina Gorman, Alex and Annie Malatesta. In his retirement, he loved living in Shadow Lake Village, reading, playing golf with the Lakers, attending church, and working with his wife Sandy at the church's food pantry. He was never truly happy unless he was helping others.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities: St. Crispin House at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank, Pillars for Living and Learning Programs within the Arc of Monmouth (helping young adults work and live independently) and Leukemia Research Foundation.
Ed's family would like to thank the staff at the Jane H. Booker Cancer Center of Hackensack Meridian Health at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank and Regional Cancer Care Associates of Little Silver for their unwavering care and warmth. Ed thought of them as true heroes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 121 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. Burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019