Edward Letizia
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Letizia

Bradley Beach - Edward J. Letizia (Ed), 93, of Bradley Beach, NJ passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30,2020 at Preferred Care in Howell, NJ. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on February 8, 1927. He was the last surviving child of eleven siblings. Following high school, he served in the US Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa A. Letizia of 62 years. Together they resided in Bradley Beach for 60 years. Ed became a talented tailor working at various establishments throughout the Shore area as well as independently for over 60 years.

He was a communicant of The Church of the Ascension of Bradley Beach and served on the Rosary Altar Society, was an usher, and assisted in other church sponsored activities. Surviving are his four children: Charlotte J. King of Bradley Beach, Joseph E. Letizia of Ocean Twp; Thomas M. Letizia and wife Robyn of Newtown, PA; Edward Letizia and husband William Haston of Ocean Grove. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Heather, Ryan, Kyle, Kiera, Joseph, Justin, Lauren and three great grandchildren: Timmy, Jack, Aurora and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by all. The family plans to hold a celebration of life in the future once it is safe to do so. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.

Memorial gifts in honor of our loved one can be made to The American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved