Edward Letizia
Bradley Beach - Edward J. Letizia (Ed), 93, of Bradley Beach, NJ passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 30,2020 at Preferred Care in Howell, NJ. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on February 8, 1927. He was the last surviving child of eleven siblings. Following high school, he served in the US Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Theresa A. Letizia of 62 years. Together they resided in Bradley Beach for 60 years. Ed became a talented tailor working at various establishments throughout the Shore area as well as independently for over 60 years.
He was a communicant of The Church of the Ascension of Bradley Beach and served on the Rosary Altar Society, was an usher, and assisted in other church sponsored activities. Surviving are his four children: Charlotte J. King of Bradley Beach, Joseph E. Letizia of Ocean Twp; Thomas M. Letizia and wife Robyn of Newtown, PA; Edward Letizia and husband William Haston of Ocean Grove. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Heather, Ryan, Kyle, Kiera, Joseph, Justin, Lauren and three great grandchildren: Timmy, Jack, Aurora and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by all. The family plans to hold a celebration of life in the future once it is safe to do so. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Memorial gifts in honor of our loved one can be made to The American Heart Association.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020.