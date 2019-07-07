Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ
Edward M. Silva


1949 - 2019
Edward M. Silva Obituary
Edward M. Silva

Brick - Edward M. Silva, 70, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, Independence Day at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He fought a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer and left this world surrounded by his family.

Ed was born in Azores, Portugal and came to Elizabeth, NJ with his family in 1954.

He proudly served in the US Army from 1967 - 1970 and did 2 tours of duty in the Vietnam War.

In 1981, he moved to the Shore area with his wife and children and resided in Brick for most of his life.

Ed was a member of the Elizabeth Fire Department for 27 years where he retired as a Fire Captain in 2004. From 2004-2012, he moved to Florida where he made life long friends and enjoyed the warm weather.

Ed had an enormous love for America and was very patriotic. He enjoyed nothing more than having a good political debate. Some of his hobbies included playing golf, fixing anything mechanical and following politics. He was most happy when he kept busy.

His biggest love and accomplishment were his adored family.

Edward was predeceased by his sister, Cesaria Cooke.

Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Deborah A. (Serwin) Silva; sons, Edward A. Silva and his wife, Denise of Brick and Daniel J. Silva also of Brick.

His parents, Jose and Juraci daSilva of Palm Coast, FL; sister, Maria Goncalves and her husband, Jack of Palm Coast, FL; brother, Joseph Silva and his wife, Catherine of Eatontown.

His most beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Danielle, Ryan and Jake; and his great granddaughter, Tegan. He is also survived by 9 loving nieces and nephews, Andy, Damien, Nikki, Steve, Dave, Krystan, Joey, Bobby and Rachel.

Visiting will be on Monday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday 10am in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in his name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be a lovely tribute. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
