Toms River - Edward Mac Donald, 87, of Toms River passed away peacefully on Good Friday April 19, 2019. Born in the Bronx, he lived most of his life in Long Branch. Son of Juliette, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Rose, of 66 years on April 2, 2017, and his sons Edward and Robert. He always worked for a better life for his family and himself and proudly received his College Degree at the age of 44 while raising 8 children. His passion was competitive weight lifting and body building, and continued into his 70's lifting and training others. He was employed as a teacher, counsellor, and probation officer. He deeply valued helping his clients, students, friends and strangers. His greatest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by Rose, Eileen, Luann, Susan, John , Julie, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation and burial were private through Hoffman Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019