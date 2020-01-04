Services
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St
Belford, NJ 07718
(732) 787-0333
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St
Belford, NJ 07718
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
Scott & Kedz Home For Funerals
153 Church St
Belford, NJ 07718
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Kings Highway Faith Fellowship
44 Memorial Parkway
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Martin


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Martin Obituary
Edward Martin

Atlantic Highlands - Edward Martin, 61, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Edward was born in Red Bank, on October 3, 1958, a son of the late Mary Anne and William Martin. He was raised in Middletown and lived in Highlands before settling in Atlantic Highlands 20 years ago. Ed worked as a bridge builder with Union Local 472 out of Newark. Ed enjoyed trips up to his cabin in Pennsylvania where he would enjoy the outdoors, hunt, fish and camp. He also enjoyed road trips on his Harley and was a loyal friend of Bills.

Edward is survived by his wife Lourdes Martin, his daughter, Hannah Martin, and step children Dorian Diaz and Giovanni Gonzales. Ed also leaves behind a sister, Judy Martin and three brothers, James, Daniel, and Michael Martin.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects Monday from 5-8 pm at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St, Belford. A Funeral Service will conclude the evening and a private cremation will follow. A Life Celebration will take place 11am Tuesday at Kings Highway Faith Fellowship , 44 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Food for the Hungry at www.fh.org Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -