|
|
Edward Martin
Atlantic Highlands - Edward Martin, 61, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Edward was born in Red Bank, on October 3, 1958, a son of the late Mary Anne and William Martin. He was raised in Middletown and lived in Highlands before settling in Atlantic Highlands 20 years ago. Ed worked as a bridge builder with Union Local 472 out of Newark. Ed enjoyed trips up to his cabin in Pennsylvania where he would enjoy the outdoors, hunt, fish and camp. He also enjoyed road trips on his Harley and was a loyal friend of Bills.
Edward is survived by his wife Lourdes Martin, his daughter, Hannah Martin, and step children Dorian Diaz and Giovanni Gonzales. Ed also leaves behind a sister, Judy Martin and three brothers, James, Daniel, and Michael Martin.
Friends and relatives may pay their respects Monday from 5-8 pm at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, 153 Church St, Belford. A Funeral Service will conclude the evening and a private cremation will follow. A Life Celebration will take place 11am Tuesday at Kings Highway Faith Fellowship , 44 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Food for the Hungry at www.fh.org Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020