Edward Matthew "Ned" Johnson
- - Ned Johnson, 63, passed away on August 14, 2019. Born and raised in Red Bank, NJ, he lived in a home on William Street that was built by his grandfather, Matthew Power. Ned was a good man, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and godfather.
Ned began painting houses while attending Red Bank Catholic High School in the 1970s. He established his life-long business, Johnson's Custom Painting & Restoration, in Venice, FL, during the 1980s. Ned was a meticulous craftsman, who took great pride in his work, never cutting corners. He was fearless painting tall homes and buildings. Ned was a stand and salute-the-flag type of guy. He liked sports, was a strong basketball player in school, and played on Fair Haven softball leagues. He loved music, especially the Allman Brothers. One of his favorite pastimes was blue-claw crabbing on the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers. Ned loved spending time with family and reminiscing with old friends. He was always making new friends, and he never forgot a person's name once he shook their hand.
Ned is survived by his four children, Dr. Jesse Colin Johnson (Tiffany), Melissa Lee Johnson, Alexandra Johnson, and Shane Johnson; and two grandchildren, Riley and McKenzie. Also surviving are his five siblings, Barbara Twigg, Suzanne Colville, Sally Vogt, Stephen Johnson (Kathy), and Lee Tefteller (Daryl); his companion, Cathy Kopczewski; and two cousins, John Davis and Bruce Matthews. Ned was a proud uncle to 12 nieces/nephews and 20 great nieces/nephews, who lovingly referred to him as "Sweet Neddy." Their surnames include Hoagland, Colville, Vogt, and Twigg. Ned was predeceased by his parents, Sarah Power Johnson and Bud (Edward) Johnson, and an infant son Tyler. His grandparents were Edward and Leone (Hughes) Johnson, and Matthew and Ella (Larkin) Power. A funeral mass will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Oct. 5, 9:30. Burial at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro, at 11:00. Repast to follow at the Oyster Point.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019