Edward ("Ed") McCandless
Belmar - Edward ("Ed") McCandless, 96, went to his eternal rest on August 13, 2020.
Ed was born in Newark, NJ on November 22, 1923 to William and Josephine McCandless. He received a great education at the Ann Street School and Eastside High School where he played football and baseball. After high school he started a career at Weston's Instruments which would last for over 40 years. However, his career was interrupted by World War II when he enlisted with the Marines. He served honorably as a rifle sharpshooter and saw action in the battle of Peleliu in the Pacific in 1944. After his discharge in 1946 he returned to Newark and work at Weston's. He was very proud of the fact that the instruments he worked on were used in the NASA program and made it to the moon. In 1954 he married Lorraine Holohan who predeceased him in 2008. They moved to the Jersey shore where he raised three children. Later in life he worked at the US Postal Service in Howell and the Freehold School System. He spent his spare time watching his beloved Mets and Giants and tending to his tomato garden.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen, and her husband Jim, his son, Jim, and his son Alan and his wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Sean, Ryan and Jack; and his great grandchildren, William, Henry, Jack and Colin.In addition, he was the beloved "Uncle Eddie" to many family members, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Meals on Wheels, 810 Fourth Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712-9801.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com
.