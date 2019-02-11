|
Edward McDonald
Bradley Beach - Edward Lynch McDonald, 83, of Bradley Beach peacefully left us on February 7, 2019 to be reunited with Sheila, his cherished wife of 44 years, who predeceased him in 2010.
Edward, son of Irish immigrants Henry and Delia McDonald, was raised in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan where he attended Good Shepard Elementary School along with Sheila (Kelleher). He was a graduate of Power Memorial Academy in Manhattan where he earned a varsity letter in track. Ed contemplated the priesthood and studied for two years at Saint Joseph's Seminary in Princeton. He later graduated from St. Francis College in Brooklyn and obtained his masters in social work from Rutgers University.
Ed proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea from 1958 - 59. He later served in the Army reserves until he was honorably discharged in 1964.
Ed and Sheila raised their family in Teaneck, NJ where they were active members of St. Anastasia church. Ed was a teacher then later a social worker in the Rutherford public schools. It was a career ideally suited to him as it combined two of his great loves: children and helping people. He had an unrivaled generosity of spirit and brightened the day of everyone he encountered.
His memory will be carried on by his daughter Julia and her husband Salvatore Setola of Paramus; his daughter Christy McDonald and her husband Joseph Casello of Brielle; and his son Ed McDonald of Inwood, NY. He will be lovingly remembered by his five grandchildren: Paul and Delia Setola and Delaney, Quinn and Joseph "Mac" Casello.
During his life he loved and was loved by Tina and John McGuane, Joe Lynch, Betty and John Fitzgerald, Harry and Pat McDonald, Christine Rush McDonald, Ken and Martha Brodley, Ed and Eileen Flannery, and his cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family would especially like to express their gratitude for Ed's caregivers later in life Ketty Williams and Rich Oliver. Thank you for the loving care you provided during his last years.
The viewing will be Tuesday, February 12th from 4 - 8pm at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway, Manhattan, NY. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 13th at 10am at the Church of the Good Shepard, 4967 Broadway, Manhattan, NY. Donations may be made in Ed's name to Meridian Hospice c/o Meridian Health Foundation 1340 Campus Parkway, Bldg C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 11, 2019