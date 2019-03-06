|
|
Edward Miner
Lakewood - Edward Miner of Lakewood, NJ and Englewood, FL passed away on Thursday February 21, 2019 in Englewood, Fl. He was 84 and was born August 27th in Queens, NY.
The proud Army veteran and graduate of City College of New York (CCNY) had worked as an electrical and professional engineer with AT&T working in plant design and construction for forty years.
Ed was an avid reader, excellent tennis player and enjoyed bridge, pinochle, crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He also loved spending time vacationing with family in the Carolinas.
Mr. Miner was predeceased by his parents Carl and Helen (Engel) Miner, brothers Arnold and Johnny and sister Caroline. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years June (Kratina) Miner, daughter Amy (Keith) Cunard of Easton Pa; sons Edward (Susan) Miner of Colts Neck, NJ and Steven (Julie) Miner of Yardley, Pa; sister Lillian Miner and Ricki Riccardo of Whiting, NJ and grandchildren Kristin, Caitlin, Jack, Kevin, Amelia, Branden, and Madison.
At the request of the family there will be no calling hours or funeral. Instead, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date in NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to the at www.lung.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019