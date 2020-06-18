Edward P. Nolan



Edward P. Nolan, age 73, passed away at home on June 14, 2020 after losing his battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



Ed was born in West Point, NY before moving to NJ. He served as a Transportation Specialist in the US army from 1964-1967. He was a volunteer fireman with Wanamassa Fire Co from 1971-1974. Ed was a resident of Shrewsbury Township, NJ for 33 years. Besides his family and love for cats, his passion was his commitment to the Township. In 2009, he was elected as Democratic Committee Chair and his first term as Mayor where he spent 10 years serving the Township of Shrewsbury resigning as mayor only days before his passing.



He is survived by his life long love, Nancy Wiseman, his 4 daughters Florence Sanders and husband John, Dawn Quinones and husband Alex, Amy LaPage and husband Sean and Kelly Nolan and her significant other Chris Pommerencke. He is also survived by brothers Kevin, Rich, Chris and sister Gail, 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his parents Wilbur Nolan and Alice Winnifred Burns, his brothers Tim, Billy and sister Sharon.



Memorial service will be held in the place he cherished the most. Date soon to follow.









