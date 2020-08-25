Edward P. Tighe



Scotch Plains - Edward Philip Tighe, 56, of Scotch Plains passed away peacefully with his family at his side on 8/22/2020 in Elizabeth.



Born in Teaneck, Ed was raised in Matawan before settling in Scotch Plains for the last 10 years. He had many different career paths along the way but was most proud of his years in transportation at NJ Transit and long haul trucking. He was an avid train collector and loved the time spent in his basement building the table of his dreams with his friends. Above all else, Ed was a devoted brother, uncle and great friend to many.



Ed is predeceased by his brother Matthew Gerard. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Ruth Ann of Punta Gorda FL, sisters Ellen (Lew) Steuerer of Matawan, Allison (Pat) Sheehan of Point Pleasant Beach, and Colleen Tighe of Scotch Plains. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Matthew Steuerer, Kevin Steuerer, Ryan Sheehan, Caitlin Sheehan, Justin Steuerer and Elise Clifton.



There will be a mass to celebrate his life to be said by his cousin Father Timothy Tighe at 11am on Friday, August 28 at St. Clements Church, 172 Freneau Avenue, Matawan. While seating will be limited in the church, the family will receive friends to pay condolences and share stories after the mass outside under the tents behind the church. Cremation was private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.



In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Edward's memory may be made to the Center for Hope Hospice, 111 DeHart Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07202.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store