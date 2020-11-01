Edward Paolella
Brick - Edward C. Paolella Jr., 82, of Brick passed away on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at his home in the Greenbriar I Community. He was born on February 17th 1938, in Tullytown, PA, the son of the late Edward and Rose Paolella. He grew up in PA and then moved to NJ where he was a long-time resident of Howell and later moved to Brick. He worked as a land surveyor and professional planner, working for T&M Associates and various other firms before starting his own surveying and planning business (Landform Technology of Brick) where he finished his career. He was a member of Ocean County FEMA throughout the 1970's and 1980's that provided critical planning locally. During his career, he helped author various manuals for the State of New Jersey on road regulations and codes. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had the unique perspective of both an engineer and an artist. He loved walking the boardwalk in Spring Lake and Sea Girt, which he did as often as possible, sailing in the bay, and enjoying his time at the community pool. We'll miss his sense of humor. Although he was a man of few words, he could make you laugh for days with just one line or with his witty sarcasm. He is survived by his daughters, Judi Cheung and her husband, Donald of Piscataway and Patricia Jean Paolella of Richfield, MN; his sons, Edward Paolella III and his wife Regina of Toms River and Mark Paolella of Point Pleasant; a brother, Phillip Paolella of Tullytown, PA; as well as six grandchildren, Daniel, Brittany, Marissa, Oliver, Derek and Emily. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-8PM on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be at 7:30PM in the funeral home. Virtual Service information available upon request. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com