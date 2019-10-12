|
|
Edward Pepsin
Keyport - Edward "Pep" Pepsin, 93, of Keyport, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Ed was born and raised in Taylor, PA., a son of the late Bertha and Michael Pepsin. He graduated Taylor High School where he was a star player for the basketball team. Ed had his pilot's license and enjoyed flying. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City... so remember the next time you are in AC, play the dice table for him! Ed proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Navy stationed in the South Pacific. After the war, he made his home in Monmouth County where he had a long career in real estate. Eddie was a strong, stubborn man that always looked out for his agents. As a manger for Spindrift Realty/ Better Homes Realty for over 30 years, his agents were his top priority. Commonly referred to as "Eddie Spaghetti" or "Pep", he was a character like no other and will be missed by all of his past clients and agents that worked for him.
Ed leaves behind family members in Pennsylvania; his sister Romayne Nerch and nieces Michelle Gaultieri and Dianne Haduck. He will be especially missed by his dear friends Mario and Sue LoSapio, Vinnie Aquilino and Bill Spellman. Ed was predeceased by his brother Joseph Pepsin and his beloved son, Edward, Jr.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019