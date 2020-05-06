Edward Quesada
Manalapan - Edward Quesada, 87, of Manalapan, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Centra State Medical Center. Edward was born in New York City, New York and resided in Manalapan for 32 years. Edward was employed as the President for Gerard Kluyskens Company Inc in New York before passing.
Edward was predeceased by his parents German and Dolores; wife Alicia; son Ricardo; siblings Mary, German II, Joseph and Shirley. He is survived by son Carlos and his wife Viviana, daughter Elissa and her husband Peter, daughter Elaine and her husband Donald, daughter Annette and son Edward II; and nine grandchildren Elissa, Thomas, Carlos Jr., Bianca, Amanda, Nicholas, Madison, Alexander and Cole.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private graveside service was held at Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 10, 2020.