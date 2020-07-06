1/
Edward R. Edelbach
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward R. Edelbach

Highlands - Edward Richard Edelbach, 79, of Highlands, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home. Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Kearney before moving to Highlands in 1964.

Mr. Edelbach served in the US Air Force from 1960-1964 before being honorably discharged. He went to work for PSE&G as a Lineman two weeks after leaving the Air Force. After seven months there he then went to work for JCP&L as a Lineman, eventually becoming Chief and retiring in 2002. He was a proud Lineman and Chief and was dedicated to the communities he served and loved getting them back in service. He was an active member of American Legion Post 143. In his earlier years he enjoyed softball and was an avid fan of the NY Giants.

Son of the late Edward and Evelyn Edelbach, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Dolores Elelbach in 2015, his daughter Karen Edelbach, and brothers William and Fred Edelbach. Surviving are his son Edward Edelbach and his wife Elizabeth of Belford, his daughter Deborah Edelbach Troccoli and her husband Frank of Lakewood, his brother Jack Edelback and his wife Mary of Kingston, TN, and his granddaughters Danielle Troccoli and Melissa Applestot.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 11 am at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA at MonmouthCountySPCA.org. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved