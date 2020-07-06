Edward R. Edelbach
Highlands - Edward Richard Edelbach, 79, of Highlands, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home. Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Kearney before moving to Highlands in 1964.
Mr. Edelbach served in the US Air Force from 1960-1964 before being honorably discharged. He went to work for PSE&G as a Lineman two weeks after leaving the Air Force. After seven months there he then went to work for JCP&L as a Lineman, eventually becoming Chief and retiring in 2002. He was a proud Lineman and Chief and was dedicated to the communities he served and loved getting them back in service. He was an active member of American Legion Post 143. In his earlier years he enjoyed softball and was an avid fan of the NY Giants.
Son of the late Edward and Evelyn Edelbach, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years Dolores Elelbach in 2015, his daughter Karen Edelbach, and brothers William and Fred Edelbach. Surviving are his son Edward Edelbach and his wife Elizabeth of Belford, his daughter Deborah Edelbach Troccoli and her husband Frank of Lakewood, his brother Jack Edelback and his wife Mary of Kingston, TN, and his granddaughters Danielle Troccoli and Melissa Applestot.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 11 am at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA at MonmouthCountySPCA.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.