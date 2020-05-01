Edward R. Helfrich
Hazlet - Edward Russell Helfrich, 72 of West Keansburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, due to presumed complications from COVID-19. He was a resident of Millennium Memory Care of Matawan.
Ed was a lifelong resident of West Keansburg/Hazlet. He was predeceased by his parents Robert (Sr.) and Pearl (Applegate) Helfrich, his wife Jacki (Kuczala) Hoy Helfrich, his sister Vera Gutowsky, his brothers Jacob, Robert (Jr.), Charles, and Carl, and nephew Joseph Gutowsky, Jr. He is survived by his stepson Andrew Hoy and his wife Lindsay and their daughter Mykie, his sister-in-law Mary Lou (Kuczala) Byer, and her husband Rick Byer, a niece Michelle (Byer) Hetrick and her husband Virgil, a nephew Dave Byer and his wife Lauren, a nephew Bobby Helfrich and his wife Madeline, a sister-in-law Ginny Helfrich, and a number of nieces and nephews. Ed worked as a mechanic and bus driver for the Helfrich Bus Company and for the Oceanport Board of Education. He had previously owned, raised, and trained show dogs…in particular, collies…and still helped friends and neighbors to train their dogs. He had also raised, trained, and raced pigeons. Ed was a collector of many things and frequented flea markets with his late wife, Jacki, looking for "treasures" to add to his collections. He liked playing games and puzzles and was quick to come up with jokes or puns that would either make you laugh or groan. He enjoyed learning to play chess, using the computer, and researching companies and stocks, often willing to give advice to anyone who would listen.
Funeral arrangements were private and were under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown, with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, also in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.