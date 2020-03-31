|
|
Edward R. Levens
Lakewood - Edward R. Levens, age 73, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Monday March 30, 2020 at his home. Edward was born, raised and lifelong resident of Queens, NY. For the last 8 years he settled in the Leisure Village East Community in Lakewood, NJ with his wife Diana. Edward worked as the Maintenance Supervisor at Wallach's in Queens and later as a Security Guard for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC, NY for over 30 years. He was a avid history buff and loved to collect anything Civil War related. He was a loving husband, son, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin and will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Levens is predeceased by his parents, Edward J and Margaret Levens, cousin, Brian Levens, father-in-law, Lamont Rogers, mother-in-law, Gloria Rogers and brother-in-law, Richard Rogers.
Edward is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diana, brother-in-laws, Gregory Rogers, Brian Rogers and wife Annie and Dan Rogers, sister-in-laws, Aletha Hawkins and Stacie Drake, cousins, Michael Levens and his wife Claire, Patricia Spaulding, Ricky Cousins and Doreen Levens, countless cousins, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701. All services will be held privately. Interment to take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Edward's memory to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020