Edward Richard Doyle
Matawan - Edward Richard Doyle, age 91 of Matawan, beloved husband of Lorraine, passed away on February 15, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital of Holmdel.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Ella and Walter Doyle and attended St. Brendan's Elementary School. His family moved to Laurence Harbor in 1942. Ed attended St. Mary's High School and graduated in 1945. He spent one year at NYU then went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman from 1946-1947.
Ed was the owner of Doyle's Market in Laurence Harbor for 15 years and later worked as a butcher/meat manager for what is now known as Mayfair Foodtown of Hazlet, retiring in 1992. He was also a member of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union 464A.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, four brothers (Walter, Richard, Vincent, Robert), three sisters (Lillian, Dorothy, Madeline) and his daughter Sharon. Ed is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lorraine (Fogleo) Doyle; three daughters Marguerite Kennedy and her husband William of Matawan, Colleen Dimino and her husband James of Lopatcong and Gerine Skamarak of Holmdel; eight grandchildren CarrieAnne, JamieLynn, Lisa, Eric, Sean, Kaitlin, Erin and Nicholas. Ten great grandchildren Francesca, Travis, Sophia, Isabella, Christopher, Charlie, James, Marissa, Veronica and Nathan.
Ed was an active member of St. Lawrence Parish. He was past President of the Holy Name Society and a member of the Knights of Columbus #10281. Since the age of 17, he has served as an usher at the 12 noon Sunday Mass.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Ed on Monday February 18th from 4-8PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and also 9AM Tuesday February 19th at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 109 Laurence Parkway, Laurence Harbor. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions out in Ed's name to:
St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 109 Laurence Parkway Laurence Harbor, New Jersey 08879 .For directions to our funeral home or to post an online condolence for Ed, please visit our web site at www.dayfuneralhome.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019