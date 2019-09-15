|
|
Edward Robert Daly
Naples, FL - Edward Robert Daly of Naples Florida, age 69 passed away on September 12 2019 at Avow Hospice in Naples. Edward was born September 15 1949 in Newark NJ.
Edward was a graduate of Matawan Regional High school class of 1968 and attended Brookdale Community college. Edward was predeceased by his mother Dorothy A Daly (August 12 2007) and his father Edward P Daly (October 18 2006).
Ed served his country in the United Sates Army during some of the most horific fighting during the Vietnam War. He was in country from 1968 to 1970. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery under fire. Eddie's war time experiences changed him in profound ways.
He is survived by his children, Brian Daly of North Brunswick NJ, and Sean Daly of Old Bridge NJ, and their mom Brenda Muzycka, and Grandson Jameson Daly. His sisters, Mary Daly (Bader) of Rumson NJ, Joan Daly (West) of West Long Branch NJ, and Patricia Daly of Aberdeen NJ, and brother Richard Daly of Howell NJ, and his many close friends in Naples Florida. He grew up in Cliffwood NJ where he made lifelong friends, Jimmy Raffa and Jerry Amedeo.
The family would like to thank AVOW Hospice and Veterans Administration in Naples Florida for providing Edward with outstanding care and honoring him and his service to the United States Armed Forces.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Gallaher American Family Funeral Home.
The family asks that any donations in Edward's memory be made to Avow Hospice, (avowcares.org), Naples, FL.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019