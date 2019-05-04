|
Edward Robert Ryba
Toms River - Edward Robert Ryba, 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in McAdoo, PA, and lived in Jersey City, NJ, before moving to Toms River in 1976. He worked as a truck driver for New Penn Motors, So. Kearney, for 37 years, retiring in 1999.
Surviving is his wife Barbara Ryba of 42 years, one son Paul Ryba and wife Nicole of Toms River, two daughters: Melissa Hoffman and husband Steven of Cliffwood, NJ, and Michele Mehr of Tennessee. He is also survived by his brother Robert Ryba of Kearney, NJ, and his sister Maryann D. of Lyndhurst, NJ, and eight loving grandchildren: Denny, Kyle, Ethan, Makenzie, Benjamin, Olivia, Alexa and Rebecca.
Visitation will be Monday, May 6th, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM, and Tuesday, May 7th 10 to 10:45 AM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, May 7th, 11 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019