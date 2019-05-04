Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Cedar Grove Road
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ryba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Robert Ryba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Robert Ryba Obituary
Edward Robert Ryba

Toms River - Edward Robert Ryba, 81, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. He was born in McAdoo, PA, and lived in Jersey City, NJ, before moving to Toms River in 1976. He worked as a truck driver for New Penn Motors, So. Kearney, for 37 years, retiring in 1999.

Surviving is his wife Barbara Ryba of 42 years, one son Paul Ryba and wife Nicole of Toms River, two daughters: Melissa Hoffman and husband Steven of Cliffwood, NJ, and Michele Mehr of Tennessee. He is also survived by his brother Robert Ryba of Kearney, NJ, and his sister Maryann D. of Lyndhurst, NJ, and eight loving grandchildren: Denny, Kyle, Ethan, Makenzie, Benjamin, Olivia, Alexa and Rebecca.

Visitation will be Monday, May 6th, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM, and Tuesday, May 7th 10 to 10:45 AM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, May 7th, 11 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Cedar Grove Road, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now