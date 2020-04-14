|
Edward Roger Marks, Jr.
Jackson - The family of Edward R. Marks Jr., age 80, of Jackson, NJ sadly announces his sudden passing on April 9, 2020 at the Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, NJ. Edward was born in Lakewood on March 10, 1940. He was a resident of Lakewood for most of his life, until moving to Jackson 4 years ago. He was a member of the Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Rescue Company #2 and during his tenure served in several roles including captain. As a professional land surveyor and licensed planner for over 30 years, Edward was the founder and president of Edward R. Marks, Jr. & Associates PA until his retirement from surveying in 1996. With a passion for gardening, he went on to receive his certification as a Master Gardener from Rutgers University and served as the Head Groundskeeper for Georgian Court University in Lakewood, NJ until his retirement. He had a lifelong interest in hunting and fishing and enjoyed spending time at his farm in Virginia. Son of the late Alice M. and Edward R. Marks, Sr. and brother of the late Stanley Marks, Edward is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 56 years, Carol Ann Marks (White); their 3 children, Edward J. Marks, Mary K. Pettrow and her husband Pete, and Alice A. Robinson and her husband Darren; his brother, James Marks and his wife Kathleen; a sister-in-law, Judy Marks; two grandchildren, Ted Pettrow and his wife Jess and Chase Marks; and several nieces, nephews and extended family, friends and loved ones. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, all arrangements must be private, and are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home of Lakewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Children & Family Services, 383 W. State Street, Trenton, NJ 08618 or by visiting the website www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Marks, Pettrow and Robinson families.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020