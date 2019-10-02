|
Edward "Joe" Ruloff
Howell - Edward "Joe" Ruloff, 69, of Howell passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 26, 2019. A lifelong resident of Howell, Joe was a graduate of Monmouth College and continued his education at Fairleigh Dickinson University where he earned his Executive M.B.A. He recently retired as a management consultant for the State of New Jersey. Previously Joe worked in the IT field for such companies as Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, AIG, Emblem Health, and Concurrent Computer Corporation. He was a devoted Springsteen fan and loved attending concerts and going to the theater, as well as fishing on party boats especially the Royal Miss Belmar. He loved trips to Atlantic City where he played blackjack. Joe could be found barbecuing on his grill, cheering on the Yankees and Giants or watching wrestling.
Joe is survived by his wife of 37 years, Blayne Ruloff of Howell; daughters, Stacie Ruloff and son-in-law, Chuck Mbadiwe of Neptune, and Laura Ruloff of Farmingdale; son, Brandon Ruloff of Alexandria, VA; sister, Carol Flick and her husband, Joe of Whiting; two nephews, Jerome Scotty Flick and his wife, Tina of Brick and Matthew Flick of Howell; nieces, Megan Cutter and her husband, Steve Vutsinas of FL, and Sarah Holtzman of FL; great nieces and nephews, Monica, Derek, Samantha and Crosby; in-laws, Claudia Cutter, and Bennett Holtzman and his wife, Andrea, all of FL; and his canine companion, Drake.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the family's home in Howell, NJ on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019