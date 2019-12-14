|
Edward S. Hughes
Wall Township, NJ - Edward S. Hughes, 90, of Wall, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Ed moved to Wall in 1951. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Ed worked for 42 years at Camp Evans Signal Laboratory in Wall Twp, machine shop and later worked as a Tool and Die Maker for Mandex, Eatontown, NJ until his retirement. He was a 50 year member of the Ocean Masonic Lodge # 89. Ed enjoyed woodworking and was a skilled craftsman. Ed was always happily helping family and friends with their projects. He was working on a stain glass project on his final day. Ed greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 69 years, Helen A. Hughes, a daughter Deborah Hughes Gallinelli and her husband John of Sunny Isles Beach, FL, 2 granddaughters Rebecca Dannheim and her husband David, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Lindsey Westermann Ayers and her husband David, Hudson, OH, 4 great grandchildren, Addison, Mckenzie, Laela, Finnegan, a brother Howard H. Hughes and wife Carol of Easton, MD, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Life will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 PM at Doolan's Shore Club, 700 Rt. 71, Spring Lake Hts., NJ 07762. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. Committal will be private.
'Donations may be made in Edward's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019