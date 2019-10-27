|
|
Edward Scott Dormand
Whiting - Edward Scott. Dormand, age 50, of Whiting, NJ passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 of natural causes in to the care of his loving God. He now is at peace. Ed was born in Mount Holly, NJ. Well known for a positive outlook on life and a great sense of humor. Very spiritual and friend of Bill W. Wonderful husband, lover and best friend with the biggest heart to his wife Deborah Anne for 21 years. Loving and caring father, accepted and raised Debbie's son Eric Carl from the age of 4. Edward Scott Dormand was compassionate, very smart, animal lover, funny, generous, dare devil, and loved working with his hands and could fix anything including cars, motorcycles, boats, homes, and people. Loved working at his job as a Master Plumber with all his co-workers, and was exceptional at it. Was currently building the American Dream under his boss Jimmy McManus in East Rutherford, NJ. Edward is predeceased by his father Edward J., and in laws Henry Frank Jeck and Margaret Jane Jeck of Manasquan. Also three dogs, Chica a Bull Mastiff , Isis a Border Collie, and Sky a American Eskimo, and many many cats. Edward Scott is survived by his devoted, loving wife Deborah Anne Jeck Dormand, his best friend and son Eric Carl Kerner II, his mother Jean Dormand, and sister Michelle. Edward Scott is survived by many many nieces and nephews, including great nieces and nephews, many best friends Chris Smith, John Tor, Billy, Jonathan, and Don. Also surviving is Annabella, his 3 year old Border Collie, and Baby Girl, his 3 year old cat. Memorial visitation will take place Thursday, October 31, Halloween, from 11am to 1pm with services starting at 12pm. Children are always welcome at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers, his wife will be accepting memorial contributions at the service. Condolences can be sent to www. Carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019