Edward Thomas Curbelo
Lakewood - Edward T. Curbelo, 81 years old, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Lakewood. Born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Joseph and Anna (Nicosia) Curbelo. Edward graduated from the University of Virginia. He worked his way up from the Mail Room to V.P. for Chase Bank in Brooklyn, NY, for 43 years before retiring in 1998. Edward was a former member of the Board of Directors for Brooklyn College, Past President for Kensington Merchants Association, Past President for Security & Safety and Former V.P. Board of Directors for 4 years at The Enclave Senior Complex, and other various organizations in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is an active parishioner of St. Luke RC Church, Toms River, where he also participated in St. Vincent DePaul in the Food Pantry. He is predeceased by his sister Gloria Monteleone. Edward is survived by his wife Lee (Risoli); son Edward G. and his wife Larisa; daughters Debbie Hausman, and Rhonda Schnittman and her husband Eric; brother Joseph Curbelo; and 6 grandchildren Mark, Morgan, Samantha, Jonathan, Alexa, and Nicholas. Visiting will be Thursday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visiting to St. Luke's RC Church at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.silvertonmemorial.com
.