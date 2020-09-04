1/
Edward Thomas Curbelo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Thomas Curbelo

Lakewood - Edward T. Curbelo, 81 years old, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home in Lakewood. Born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Joseph and Anna (Nicosia) Curbelo. Edward graduated from the University of Virginia. He worked his way up from the Mail Room to V.P. for Chase Bank in Brooklyn, NY, for 43 years before retiring in 1998. Edward was a former member of the Board of Directors for Brooklyn College, Past President for Kensington Merchants Association, Past President for Security & Safety and Former V.P. Board of Directors for 4 years at The Enclave Senior Complex, and other various organizations in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is an active parishioner of St. Luke RC Church, Toms River, where he also participated in St. Vincent DePaul in the Food Pantry. He is predeceased by his sister Gloria Monteleone. Edward is survived by his wife Lee (Risoli); son Edward G. and his wife Larisa; daughters Debbie Hausman, and Rhonda Schnittman and her husband Eric; brother Joseph Curbelo; and 6 grandchildren Mark, Morgan, Samantha, Jonathan, Alexa, and Nicholas. Visiting will be Thursday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visiting to St. Luke's RC Church at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.silvertonmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silverton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved