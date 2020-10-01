Edward Tracy

1/
Bayville - Edward A. Tracy Jr., 65, of Bayville, NJ passed away on September 13, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ he was a life-long resident of the Jersey Shore area. Ed was a Truck Driver for many years for various trucking companies throughout New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Gladys Tracy, as well as his brother Douglas. He is survived by his sister Barbara and her husband Bruce Reeser of Pennsylvania, his brother Richard Tracy of Florida, and a step son Jeremy Peck. All arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave, Seaside Park, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
