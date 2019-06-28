|
|
Edward V. Monari Jr.
Lanoka Harbor - Edward Vincent Monari Jr., age 65, of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Wednesday June 26th, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center , Neptune . Born and raised in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, he moved to Lanoka Harbor in the late 1970's. Him and his two brothers owned and ran Monari and Sons Auto Body in Waretown from the late 70's until the early 90's. Ed later opened Monari Auto Service in Lanoka Harbor in 1992. He was a loving, giving and honest person who enjoyed fishing, being on his boat and spending time with his family.
Ed is survived by his wife Jeanne (nee Nunziato), four children, Edward Monari III, Shannon Monari, Lisa Williams and Christopher Williams. His Grandchildren, Samantha, Kalee, Hannah, Andrew, Edward, Joe, Emma-Leigh, Eli, Jake and Ariana, along with his brothers Vincent Monari and his wife Susan and their children, Thomas Monari and is wife Kathy and their children, and his cousin Paula Snarberg and her husband George and their children.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday June 29th, 2019 from 1pm until the time of the service at 3:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9 Forked River. Cremation will follow and be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 28, 2019