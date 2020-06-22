Edward W. Hoth
Hazlet - Edward W. Hoth, 89, of Hazlet, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Edward was born on November 26, 1930 in Jersey City, where he grew up and met his beloved wife, Martha Jones. After marriage, Edward and Martha settled in Hazlet to raise their family, where he remained to present day. Before retirement, Edward worked as an Assembler at General Motors in Linden for over 25 years. Edward was a proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, having served our country during the Korean War. He was a member of the Philip K. Dorn Detachment in Middletown and served as the Commandant of the Marine Corps League of the State of NJ. He was also a lifetime member of VFW Post #4303 in Port Monmouth, American Legion Post #273 in Hazlet, Korea Chosin Few and the NRA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Florence (Parker) Hoth, his beloved wife and mother of his children, Martha (Jones) Hoth, his adoring second wife, Evelyn Hoth, and his dear brother, Robert Hoth. Edward is survived by his loving children, Angela Vitale and her husband, Paul Kroehnke, of Hazlet, Gary Hoth and his wife, Enyr, of Jacksonville, FL, and Janet Hoth and her husband, Michael Vashey, of Matawan, his sister-in-law, Ann Hoth, his cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Nicole, Heather and Ashley and his adored great grandchildren, Jacob, Lily, Michael Jr., and Talia. Edward will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, June 23rd from 4 to 8 PM and Wednesday, June 24th from 8:45 to 9:30 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. A prayer service will be offered on Wednesday at approximately 9 AM. Interment will follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens in Hazlet. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.