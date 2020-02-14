|
Edward W. Winkleman, Jr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center. He was born in Bronx, NY, raised in Garwood, NJ, lived in Piscataway, NJ, and settled in Freehold Township. Edward bravely served in the United States Navy. He worked in the manufacturing industry for many years as a buyer, retiring from Morton Salt 12 years ago. Edward enjoyed spending time on the water, especially boating and water skiing. He was passionate about his 56 Ford Convertible classic car and model trains.
Edward was predeceased by his parents, Edward Sr. and Marguerite Winkleman; and brother, Ronald Winkleman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Gloria Winkleman of Freehold Township; brother, Albert Winkleman and his wife, Teresa of Brick; sister-in-law, Josephine Santillo of Verona, brother-in-law, Richard Santillo and his wife, Cindy of Branchville; nieces and nephew, Liz Kabus and her husband, Brian, Brenda Santillo, and Richard Santillo III and his wife, Morgan; grand nieces and nephews, Braden, McKenzie, Dante, Isaac, and Viola.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with his funeral service to follow. Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, 1900 Galloping Hill Road, Kenilworth 07033. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020